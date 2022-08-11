Dr. Grace Cheng, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Cheng, DMD
Overview
Dr. Grace Cheng, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Springfield Dental Care3820 Wabash Ave, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 698-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was quick for what they had to do and all the staff were nice.
About Dr. Grace Cheng, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356475875
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.