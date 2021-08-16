Dr. Grace Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Cheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Grace Cheng, MD
Dr. Grace Cheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care1964 Springbrook Square Dr, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 469-9200
DuPage Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 304, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 961-4150
DuPage Medical Group Neurology1801 S Highland Ave Ste L20, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 873-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cheng was patient and informative. She explained the plan to treat my migraines. I will see her again for follow up. So far so good!
About Dr. Grace Cheng, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Center
- University Of Mo Columbia
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.