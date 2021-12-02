Dr. Grace Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grace Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Heart Associates of Long Island1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 100, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 941-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
First off, as someone who has been/is Dr. Chung's patient for many years, I cannot imagine any good reason whatsoever why some unfortunate person (I mean really) would give this extremely competent, compassionate, caring doctor who has such professional integrity anything less than a five-star rating. Dr. Chung I would like to express my gratitude for all the many years of outstanding service that you have provided me as one of your patients. Your guidance helped make sure I received a kidney transplant this year. I highly, highly recommend Dr. Chung. Thank you so much! Sincerely, Richard Morfopoulos PhD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1679735724
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Chung accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.