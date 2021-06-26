See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Grace Crittenden, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (28)
47 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Grace Crittenden, MD

Dr. Grace Crittenden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Crittenden works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crittenden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Peach - North
    1250 Peach St Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Grace Crittenden, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1053343764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center
    • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
    • French Hospital Medical Center
    • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

