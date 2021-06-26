Dr. Crittenden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Crittenden, MD
Dr. Grace Crittenden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Medical Clinic at Peach - North1250 Peach St Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have told many people how much I love Dr. Crittenden. She is the most caring doctor I've ever had. She answers all my questions and asks if there are any other conditions that I want to tell her about. As of June 30, 2021, she will be retired but after many interviews, she has chosen another female doctor to replace her and has made appointments for all her patients to meet her. Of course, we can stay or find another doctor on our own. However, after 20 years or so of being a patient of Dr. Crittenden, I look forward to meeting her choice. My only disappointment is that I wanted to stay with Dr. C. as long as I live! May she have a wonderful retirement!!!
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053343764
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
