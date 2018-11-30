Overview

Dr. Grace Eng, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Emeryville, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Eng works at Stanford Health Care in Emeryville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.