Dr. Grace Forde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Forde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grace Forde, MD
Dr. Grace Forde, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Forde works at
Dr. Forde's Office Locations
-
1
Grace Forde1991 Marcus Ave Ste M217, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 482-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forde?
Sought last resort guidance and help with spouse's long-standing post-stroke pain. Dr. Forde could not have been a better listener, more exploratory, more helpful with actual meds to try. Office staff were very welcoming.
About Dr. Grace Forde, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1508861816
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|University Ca San Diego Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forde works at
Dr. Forde has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Forde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.