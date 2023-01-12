Dr. Guo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grace Guo, MD
Dr. Grace Guo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Guo works at
Dr. Guo's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation301 Old San Francisco Rd Fl 2, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (650) 934-7676
Dermatology- Sunnyvale Center - Palo Alto Medical Foundation401 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (650) 934-7676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guo is a true advocate for her patients. I have been seeing her for about 20 years or more as my primary physician. She has compassion and truly cares about my health and well-being. I have had to transfer my care to Kaiser due to a change in my insurance. What a difference! Dr. Guo always gave a thorough medical exam and updated my family health history each year. She is a great listener and answers all my questions and concerns. She is up to date on all the latest medical recommendations appropriate for my age. My husband also was cared by doctor Guo and he received the same level of excellent care. We will truly miss her and her healthcare team. Hopefully, our insurance will change in the future. My husband and I would love to have Dr. Guo as our primary physician for our care.
About Dr. Grace Guo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902811375
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guo works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.