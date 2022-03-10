Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace Hou, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Hou, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hou works at
Locations
Northwest Tucson Surgery Center6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-7159
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-7159
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Being diagnosed at 75, nearly 76, I was surprised to have breast cancer after all of my years of mammograms. Fortunately, Dr. Grace Hou was recommended to me and I had a successful lumpectomy last week (03/03/21). Dr. Hou was the best surgeon anyone could ever imagine. In addition to her surgical expertise, she is so personable and down-to-earth. If you need a breast-cancer specialist, she's the one!!
About Dr. Grace Hou, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hou has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hou speaks Chinese.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
