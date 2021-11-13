See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD

Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hsiung works at General Surgical Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsiung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgical Associates
    8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-4000
  2. 2
    Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital
    8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 575-0355
  3. 3
    Methodist Hospital
    7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 575-4000
  4. 4
    St. Luke's Baptist Hospital
    7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Appendicitis
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenalectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendectomy, Open
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopic Sphincterotomy and Papillotomy With Robotic Assistance
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Hsiung treated my Aunt and was the blessing we prayed for. My Uncle spoke of how well informed she kept him and how wonderful she treated them both. We are forever grateful for her help and continued guidance as my Tia recovers. ????
    About Dr. Grace Hsiung, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336409754
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hsiung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsiung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsiung works at General Surgical Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hsiung’s profile.

    Dr. Hsiung has seen patients for Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsiung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsiung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsiung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsiung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsiung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

