Dr. Grace Huang, DO
Overview
Dr. Grace Huang, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Desert Care Network - Multi Specialty Clinic - Palm Springs1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E205, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 325-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr Huang was very through, very straight forward and clear with her discussion. Took time to explain and made sure I undstood.
About Dr. Grace Huang, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1992923833
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
