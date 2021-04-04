Dr. Imbastari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graciela Imbastari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Graciela Imbastari, MD
Dr. Graciela Imbastari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Imbastari's Office Locations
Astra Primary Medical Group2617 E Chapman Ave Ste 205, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 538-6822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There was no wait. Dr. Imbastari spent all the time I needed, did not rush the appointment. She was very thorough in her exam, excellent bed side manners. Her diagnosis was on point.
About Dr. Graciela Imbastari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
