Dr. Grace Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
CDE/ LCGK medical1660 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 591-9933Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a very caring doctor & is very knowledgable on how to help her clients. She has a good blend of friendliness & professionalism. Her staff is also caring & ready to help. I would highly recommend Dr. Kim!
About Dr. Grace Kim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
