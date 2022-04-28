Overview

Dr. Grace Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.