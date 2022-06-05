Overview

Dr. Grace Kim, DO is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kim works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.