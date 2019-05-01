Overview of Dr. Grace Kumar, MD

Dr. Grace Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Optum Urgent Care in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.