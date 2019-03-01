Overview

Dr. Grace Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at VA Cnnctct Hlthcr Sys Psychtry in West Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.