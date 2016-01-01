See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Melrose, MA
Dr. Grace Lee, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Grace Lee, MD

Dr. Grace Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.

Dr. Lee works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, OB/GYN in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    Dr Jennifer S Wu PC
    663 Main St, Melrose, MA 02176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    About Dr. Grace Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1821409335
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thom Jefferson U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

