Overview of Dr. Grace Lee, MD

Dr. Grace Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Lee works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, OB/GYN in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.