Dr. Grace Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grace Ma, MD
Dr. Grace Ma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma's Office Locations
- 1 3131 Maple Dr Ne, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 841-8450
-
2
Peachtree Plastic Surgery3286 Northside Pkwy NW Ste 1000, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 841-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
Dr. Ma has been a blessing to me. After a bilateral mastectomy and radiation, my first breast reconstruction (done by another plastic surgeon) was not successful. Dr Ma performed a latissimus flap and the results were amazing. Dr Ma took the time I needed to understand the procedure so that I went into the surgery with confidence. Her associate, Dr. Metcalfe, was excellent as well. Lindsey was supportive and extremely helpful and the entire staff was warm and welcoming. Dr Ma was truly an answer to many prayers.
About Dr. Grace Ma, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992707335
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.