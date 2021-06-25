Dr. Mooken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Mooken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grace Mooken, MD
Dr. Grace Mooken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Mooken works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mooken's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology PA7777 Forest Ln Ste D550, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mooken?
Dr. Mooken is by far the best gynecologist I’ve ever had. She came recommended by one of my best friends who is in the medical field herself. I was previously going to another gyno who was very well known in Dallas but I just did not feel listened to and always felt rushed. It was very frustrating. I had some fibroids that were becoming very problematic and he told me there was nothing that could be done except for a hysterectomy. I went to Dr. Mooken and she listened to everything and gave me about 4 options. She is one of the most thorough and caring health care providers I have ever had! I had a few other concerns and she listened intently and promptly gives solutions. It is the epitome of health care that we desire! She is SO easy to talk to and deeply knowledgeable. I did end up getting my fibroids removed and Dr. Mooken removed them all; the surgery was just beyond successful and I received top-notch care from beginning to end. I’m so thankful that I found her!!!
About Dr. Grace Mooken, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1144580325
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooken works at
Dr. Mooken has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.