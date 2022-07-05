Dr. Grace Mukamana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukamana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Mukamana, MD
Overview of Dr. Grace Mukamana, MD
Dr. Grace Mukamana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Mukamana works at
Dr. Mukamana's Office Locations
-
1
RIver City Neurology8715 Village Dr Ste 418, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 655-3800
-
2
Northeast Baptist Hospital8811 Village Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 297-2650Monday1:30pm - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was one my specialists during hospitalization recently @ NEB. Dr Peter W Barlow, DM, LPC-S
About Dr. Grace Mukamana, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1326256348
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukamana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukamana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukamana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukamana works at
Dr. Mukamana has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukamana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukamana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukamana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukamana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukamana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.