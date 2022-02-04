Dr. Grace Nadolny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadolny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Nadolny, MD
Overview of Dr. Grace Nadolny, MD
Dr. Grace Nadolny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Nadolny's Office Locations
Los Altos Office851 Fremont Ave Ste 103, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 733-8373
Oats Iop (los Gatos)825 Pollard Rd Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 866-4042
Oats Iop Program2660 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-7137
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nadolny is an outstanding psychiatrist. As a geriatric psychiatric specialist, her compassion, keen emotional IQ, and extensive medical training as both a physician and pharmacist, give her the ability to treat each patient in multiple dimensions. Dr. Nadolny does not impose her views - she helps each individual clarify his/her thinking and presents possible alternative thinking when needed. She brings grace (aptly named) and dignity to each interaction and creates a safe space for self exploration and reflection.
About Dr. Grace Nadolny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255350567
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
