See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Hood, TX
Dr. Grace Owinje, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Grace Owinje, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Grace Owinje, MD

Dr. Grace Owinje, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Hood, TX. 

Dr. Owinje works at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Owinje's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
    36065 SANTA FE AVE, Fort Hood, TX 76544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 288-8090
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Central Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Owinje?

Photo: Dr. Grace Owinje, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Grace Owinje, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Owinje to family and friends

Dr. Owinje's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Owinje

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Grace Owinje, MD.

About Dr. Grace Owinje, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376837898
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Owinje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Owinje works at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Owinje’s profile.

Dr. Owinje has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owinje.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owinje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owinje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Grace Owinje, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.