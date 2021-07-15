Dr. Padron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace Padron, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Padron, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7800 SW 87th Ave Ste C-340, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-0109
-
2
University of Miami Nephrology1580 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8441Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- 3 475 Biltmore Way Ste 209, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 595-0109
-
4
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 663-8462Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
Padeh Padeh and Schwartz Mds975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 101, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 868-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Bedside Manner! Incredibly responsive to all my questions ! After years of suffering allergies I felt better after a couple weeks on the plan she set! Thank you!
About Dr. Grace Padron, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1225393556
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padron speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Padron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padron.
