Dr. Grace Won Pak, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Won Pak, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Grace Dermatology PC51 5th Ave Frnt 1A, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 675-7761
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pak is a knowledgeable, friendly and pleasant professional who takes the time to listen to her patients and to perform thorough detailed examination of potential problem dermatological issues, and then promptly addresses those issues with skilled precision in treatment. Never rushed, always polite and caring...a real pleasure to be treated by her over the last decade.
About Dr. Grace Won Pak, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1710055298
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Won Pak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Won Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Won Pak has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Won Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Won Pak speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Won Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won Pak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Won Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Won Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.