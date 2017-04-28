See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Grace Won Pak, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Grace Won Pak, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Won Pak works at Grace Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grace Dermatology PC
    51 5th Ave Frnt 1A, New York, NY 10003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Grace Won Pak, MD

  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
NPI Number
  • 1710055298
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Grace Won Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Won Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Won Pak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Won Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Won Pak works at Grace Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Won Pak’s profile.

Dr. Won Pak has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Won Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Won Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won Pak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Won Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Won Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

