Dr. Grace Pascual, DPM
Dr. Grace Pascual, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Edward A Silver MD LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 801, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-4335
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Pascal diagnosed my problem within the first few minutes of my first appointment with her which several other doctors over several years were unable to do. Dr. Pascal, her office staff and Surgicare Center staff were excellent, I cannot thank them or praise them enough for their services.
Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascual accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.