Dr. Grace Peterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Peterson works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Golden Valley in Golden Valley, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.