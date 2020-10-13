Dr. Grace Pilcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Pilcher, MD
Overview of Dr. Grace Pilcher, MD
Dr. Grace Pilcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Pilcher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pilcher's Office Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers1505 Professional Ct, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 275-6121
-
2
General Surgery & Oncology3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 364-3741
- 3 1348 Walton Way Ste 4500, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (775) 722-8817
-
4
University Neurology820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 4A, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilcher?
Very good first visit! Spent a good deal of time with me, ordered some significant bloodwork and has the broad outlines of a plan for my treatment. She is one of the few neurologists that I have seen that wasn't a waste of time. So far so good
About Dr. Grace Pilcher, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1245200203
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Nebr Med Ctr-Creighton U
- U Ill
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilcher works at
Dr. Pilcher has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilcher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.