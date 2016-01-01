Dr. Salinas-Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace Salinas-Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Salinas-Garcia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Salinas-Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Megan Luke9518 Tioga Dr, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 495-4888
-
2
Laurel Ridge Treatment Center17720 Corporate Woods Dr, San Antonio, TX 78259 Directions (210) 491-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salinas-Garcia?
About Dr. Grace Salinas-Garcia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932149606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas-Garcia works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.