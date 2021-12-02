Dr. Grace Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Sohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Sohn, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - Medicine.
Locations
Golden State Dermatology355 Lennon Ln Ste 255, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (360) 336-3026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had this procedure done on my face three times, twice now with Dr. Sohn. I've got compete confidence in her work. Zero pain, during and after. Hard to tell anything was done, especially being that it was on my face. Highly recommend her to my friends, Mick Coyne
About Dr. Grace Sohn, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Korean
- 1023405727
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School - Medicine
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.