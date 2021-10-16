See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Grace Sun, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Dr. Grace Sun, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Sun works at Dermatology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Medical Group, Dr. Lau
    2811 N Ventura Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 983-0343
  2. 2
    Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc
    300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 652-6255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Rosacea Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2021
    My wife and I have each been seeing Dr. Sun for about four years. We have gone from routine exams to removing cancerous tissue. She removed a large cancerous tissue from my wife's face and while it looked terrible at the time, after the effects of the removal healed, her face was flawless. We expected there to be a scar. Nothing. It was as if a plastic surgeon had performed the procedure. She is patient, she listens to our concerns and takes all the time we need to understand what's going on. We have gone to several Dermatologists over 40 years while in Seattle and cannot help but compare Dr. Sun to others. Dr. Sun provides a higher level of care, professionalism, and concern than any other dermatologist, or for that matter, MD, we have seen.
    Jim and Cindee Read — Oct 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grace Sun, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1396056735
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Hospital
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sun has seen patients for Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.