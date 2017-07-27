See All Hematologists in Beaver, PA
Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD

Hematology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD

Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beaver, PA. 

Dr. Tarabay works at Association of Specialty Physicians Inc. in Beaver, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
4.4 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
4.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Tarabay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Association of Specialty Physicians Inc.
    1030 Beaner Hollow Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 774-0913

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Liverpool City Hospital
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Neutropenia
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Neutropenia
Leukocytosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tarabay?

    Jul 27, 2017
    Dr. Tarabay is through, caring and thoughtful. She places her patients first, taking time to explain every aspect of your health care issue to you. Dr. Tarabay never rushes through an appointment but always makes sure her patient leaves understanding the best course of action for their care.
    Vickie Kramer in Beaver Falls, PA — Jul 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tarabay to family and friends

    Dr. Tarabay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tarabay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD.

    About Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235103847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarabay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tarabay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarabay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tarabay works at Association of Specialty Physicians Inc. in Beaver, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tarabay’s profile.

    Dr. Tarabay has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarabay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarabay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarabay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarabay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarabay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Grace Tarabay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.