Dr. Grace Vanesko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Vanesko works at TEXAS DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.