Dr. Grace Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grace Wang, MD
Dr. Grace Wang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Dr. Wang is very professional and kind. She explains everything in layman's terms. Her staff is also wonderful!
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
