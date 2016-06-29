Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace Willis, DO
Overview of Dr. Grace Willis, DO
Dr. Grace Willis, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
- 1 3106 Old Farm Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 395-1835
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willis is one of the most sensible medical professionals I have ever come across. She possesses a type of wisdom that comes from years of experience, both as a mother and a professional. I have and will continue to recommend her to friends and family. She is the doctor I always call FIRST. My only regret is not knowing her when my kids were younger.
About Dr. Grace Willis, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427155506
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
