Overview of Dr. Grace Wong, MD

Dr. Grace Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Lee & Wong Mds in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.