Dr. Grace Wright, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Grace Wright, MD

Dr. Grace Wright, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Wright works at GRACE C WRIGHT MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grace C Wright MD PC
    345 E 37th St Rm 303C, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 490-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Bone Density Scan
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Hammer Toe
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Polymyositis
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylitis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Trigger Point Injection

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Grace Wright, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245240274
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Grace Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wright works at GRACE C WRIGHT MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

Dr. Wright has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

