Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grace Yoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Grace Yoon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Yoon works at
Locations
-
1
St. John Walk-in Clinic7501 RIVERSIDE PKWY, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (630) 974-7815
-
2
Three Rivers Health Center Pharmacy1001 S 41st St E, Muskogee, OK 74403 Directions (918) 781-6500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoon?
About Dr. Grace Yoon, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1518454511
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.