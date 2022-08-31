See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Laguna Woods, CA
Dr. Gracia Covarrubias, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (52)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gracia Covarrubias, MD

Dr. Gracia Covarrubias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Woods, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Catolica De Cordoba and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Covarrubias works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Laguna Woods, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Covarrubias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Laguna Woods
    24268 El Toro Rd, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  Orange Coast Medical Center
  Saddleback Medical Center
  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Limb Swelling
Diabetes Type 1
Nosebleed
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 31, 2022
    Outstanding doctor. Has been my primary for many years. Listens well, follows through with any necessary tests and referrals. Very knowledgeable and accurate in her diagnosis. At 78, I really appreciate her competence.
    William Gordon — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Gracia Covarrubias, MD

    Internal Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1730119751
    Education & Certifications

    Reading Hospital & Medical Center
    University Catolica De Cordoba
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Covarrubias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Covarrubias works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Laguna Woods, CA. View the full address on Dr. Covarrubias's profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Covarrubias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covarrubias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covarrubias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

