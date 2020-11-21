Dr. Graciano Avendano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avendano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graciano Avendano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Avendano's Office Locations
East Brunswick465 Cranbury Rd Ste 101, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 838-4977
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Avendano for over 10 years and have found him to be a very caring, easy to talk to person. Never rushed and always willing to answer any questions. Glad to see the office staff has changed and is easier to deal with.
About Dr. Graciano Avendano, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1104999705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avendano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avendano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avendano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avendano has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avendano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avendano speaks Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Avendano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avendano.
