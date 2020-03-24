See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Graciano Zara, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Graciano Zara, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Graciano Zara, MD

Dr. Graciano Zara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Zara works at Doctors Home Care of Central Jersey, LLC in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Brunswick Office
    137 Livingston Ave Ste 1, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 630-3896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tension Headache
Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis
Tension Headache
Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zara?

Mar 24, 2020
I have been a patient's of Dr. Zara's for well over 5 years. Dr Zara shows genuine concern for me as a patient, provides useful advice in maintaining and increasing my health and establishes good proactive and preventive measures that ensures that I reach an acceptable baseline for being healthy. I cannot think of anyone more trustworthy than this doctor. Anyone else who disagrees I suspect has an ulterior motive. I highly recommend him as you primary.
R Sitoy — Mar 24, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Graciano Zara, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Graciano Zara, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zara to family and friends

Dr. Zara's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zara

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Graciano Zara, MD.

About Dr. Graciano Zara, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Tagalog
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225188543
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Michaels Med Ctr/ Seton Hall U
Fellowship
Residency
  • Wyckoft Hts Med Ctr
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Graciano Zara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zara works at Doctors Home Care of Central Jersey, LLC in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zara’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zara.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Graciano Zara, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.