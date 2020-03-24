Dr. Graciano Zara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graciano Zara, MD
Overview of Dr. Graciano Zara, MD
Dr. Graciano Zara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Zara's Office Locations
New Brunswick Office137 Livingston Ave Ste 1, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 630-3896
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient's of Dr. Zara's for well over 5 years. Dr Zara shows genuine concern for me as a patient, provides useful advice in maintaining and increasing my health and establishes good proactive and preventive measures that ensures that I reach an acceptable baseline for being healthy. I cannot think of anyone more trustworthy than this doctor. Anyone else who disagrees I suspect has an ulterior motive. I highly recommend him as you primary.
About Dr. Graciano Zara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1225188543
Education & Certifications
- St Michaels Med Ctr/ Seton Hall U
- Wyckoft Hts Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Zara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zara speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
