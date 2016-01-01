Overview

Dr. Graciela Calatayud, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They completed their residency with Lac King/drew Med Center|White Mem Med Center



Dr. Calatayud works at Del Rosario Medical Clinic in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Headache and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.