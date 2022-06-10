Overview of Dr. Graciela Gallardo, MD

Dr. Graciela Gallardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Gallardo works at Oklahoma Pain Center in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.