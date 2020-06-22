Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graciela Moreno, MD
Overview
Dr. Graciela Moreno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Moreno works at
Locations
-
1
Tmc Provider Group Pllc1007 Ne Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 821-5598
-
2
Texas Medclinic323 N Loop 1604 W Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 549-5893
-
3
Graciela Moreno, M.d., P.A.10003 NW Military Hwy Ste 2217, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 403-2998
-
4
Texas Medclinic6530 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254 Directions (210) 476-5577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreno?
Dr. Moreno has been my PCP for a long time. I trust her. Which is hard to say these days about anyone. I feel she goes above and beyond her job. She may not know everything but her attitude and heart are in the right place. She is definitely an old-school doctor, thorough, caring, intuitive and thinks outside the box. She doesn't do things 2020 style, she does things like our older doctors did and that works for me. She was the one who diagnosed me with EBV after a year of not knowing what was wrong, thanks to her I recovered. She does more than most PCP's she listens to you, she is continually learning and disseminating that information and she's honest and trustworthy. Her limits are she has a small practice with little support but it's worth it for the hands on approach and knowing she's doing all she can to support you.
About Dr. Graciela Moreno, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740253541
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Hospital
- Med Center Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno works at
Dr. Moreno speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.