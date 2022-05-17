Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Unviersity of Miami Ped Onc1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-6051Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I work in the health care field, and many doctors will just tell you what you want to hear, or they aren't willing to try a new approach to your health problems, but Dr. Rodriguez is not one of those doctors. She spends time with me reviewing all of my bloodwork and takes the time to ask me if I have any questions or concerns. She is extremely thorough. Her office staff is always polite and courteous and Dr. Rodriguez is very personable and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083008544
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods.