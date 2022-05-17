See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Rodriguez works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unviersity of Miami Ped Onc
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-6051
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2022
    I work in the health care field, and many doctors will just tell you what you want to hear, or they aren't willing to try a new approach to your health problems, but Dr. Rodriguez is not one of those doctors. She spends time with me reviewing all of my bloodwork and takes the time to ask me if I have any questions or concerns. She is extremely thorough. Her office staff is always polite and courteous and Dr. Rodriguez is very personable and knowledgeable.
    Melissa Chreitzberg — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Gracielena Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083008544
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

