Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gradie Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Gradie Moore, MD
Dr. Gradie Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Texoma Women's Clinic PA6 Burnside, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 723-8151
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moore was very kind, patient, professional and caring. I felt very comfortable and at ease. Drs that sit with you and listen are hard to find. I’m so grateful to have her as my dr.
About Dr. Gradie Moore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.