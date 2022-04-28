Overview of Dr. Grady Hughes, MD

Dr. Grady Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington.



Dr. Hughes works at Optimeyes in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.