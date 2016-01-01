Overview of Dr. Graeme Forrest, MB BS

Dr. Graeme Forrest, MB BS is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from FLINDERS UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Forrest works at Va Portland Healthcare System in Portland, OR with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.