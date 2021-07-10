Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD
Overview of Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD
Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mindel works at
Dr. Mindel's Office Locations
-
1
Sunset Hills Office12200 Weber Hill Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 720-0900
-
2
Ste Genevieve Office800 Sainte Genevieve Dr, Ste Genevieve, MO 63670 Directions (314) 720-0900
-
3
US Renal Care Office2655 Muegge Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (314) 720-0900
-
4
St. Louis Kidney Consultants456 N New Ballas Rd Ste 348, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 548-0265
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mindel?
My husband was a patient of Dr. Mindels for quite a few years. He always took great care of him. He took the time explaining things and answering my questions no matter how dumb they sounded. He even came to the hospital after hours to check on him. He has seen all the kidney doctors from the office many times, being that he was in the hospital a lot. All very professional, patient, and caring. We couldn't have asked for a better group of doctors. We were blessed. Unfortunately my husband passed recently . His body just was tired and gave up. I am so thankful for Dr Mindel, Dr. Larson and Dr. Seltzer Bless them all.
About Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932196854
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mindel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mindel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mindel works at
Dr. Mindel has seen patients for Acidosis, Gout and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mindel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mindel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mindel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mindel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mindel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.