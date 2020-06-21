Dr. Graham Garrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graham Garrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Graham Garrison, MD
Dr. Graham Garrison, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Garrison works at
Dr. Garrison's Office Locations
-
1
Alliance Partners, LLC151 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45216 Directions (513) 418-2707
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology1021 Majestic Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-1922Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrison?
Been a patient of Dr Garrison going on two years. He is wonderful, listens, allows you to help in deciding which path of care is best for you, offers several options as appropriate. Gentle soul, gives thought and consideration. Most importantly, he’s helped improve my health!!!
About Dr. Graham Garrison, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558628081
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrison accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrison works at
Dr. Garrison has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.