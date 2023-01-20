See All Neurologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Graham Glass, MD

Neurology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Graham Glass, MD

Dr. Graham Glass, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Glass works at Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine, LLC
    2741 Debarr Rd Ste C308, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 521-6645

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBMS
    • First Choice Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2023
    I am very pleased with my visit with Dr. Glass. He explained everything so that I understood what he was talking about.
    — Jan 20, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Graham Glass, MD
    About Dr. Graham Glass, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881671907
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Medical Center Hospital|Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graham Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glass works at Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Glass’s profile.

    Dr. Glass has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

