Dr. Graham Greene, MD
Overview of Dr. Graham Greene, MD
Dr. Graham Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Greene's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simple... saved my life. Minimal discomfort wit total robotic prostatectomy. Now time to return for second procedure cystoscopy.
About Dr. Graham Greene, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346358348
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
