Overview of Dr. Graham Greene, MD

Dr. Graham Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Greene works at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.